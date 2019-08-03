Teenage son of Albany Mayor now recovering after being mugged last week

ALBANY, N.Y. (TU) — The teenage son of local Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is now recovering after two men attacked him last week.

According to the Times Union, the paper reported the mayor’s son was delivering pizzas in a neighborhood off of New Scottland Ave. last Wednesday nigh when he was attacked by two men.

The Times Union reported the police said the incident happened around 11 p.m on Glenwood St. after two med jumped out of the bushes, beat him up, and stole the pizzas along with his money.

Reportedly, he is currently recovering from injuries to his face.