ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old boy was stabbed at the Pine HIlls Library on Saturday. Police confirm that a 17-year-old suspect was arrested.

Albany police responded to the library on Western Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. They found the boy with two small puncture wounds to his back. He was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly thereafter, police claim, they picked up the suspect at the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Hamilton Street. He was charged with second-degree assault.