Teen reported missing from Pittsfield

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Missing 16-year-old Dagon Kaczowski from Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)- The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Dagon Kaczowski. Police said he was reported missing from Pittsfield but could be in the North Adams area.

Kaczowski is a white male, approximately five feet two inches in height, weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, and dark or gray pants.

Anyone with information about Kaczowski’s whereabouts should contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

