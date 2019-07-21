Teen Night at Albany YMCA keeps youth out of gangs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local YMCA hosts “Teen Nights” to keep at-risk youth off the streets, and inside with positive role models and productive activities.

The program, in its 19th year, is headed by Ron “Cook” Barrett, a gang prevention specialist, and David Graham, a community justice and outreach manager.

From 5:30 to 10 PM on Saturday nights, high schoolers can come to the YMCA on North Pearl St. to play basketball, videogames, and listen to music.

The branch of the YMCA where teen night is held will close on August 30th to make way for a new middle school. But organizers of the program intend to continue hosting teen night at Green Tech High School.