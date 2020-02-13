Teen killed after falling off scaffolding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 19-year-old was killed Thursday when he fell from scaffolding five to six stories, according to police. It happened around 4 p.m. at 760 Broadway.

Officers say he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The name of the victim will be released when his family has been notified.

Stay with NEWS10 on-air and online for more information on this story

LATEST STORIES: