Teen killed after falling off scaffolding

News
Photo Credit: NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 19-year-old was killed Thursday when he fell from scaffolding five to six stories, according to police. It happened around 4 p.m. at 760 Broadway.

Officers say he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The name of the victim will be released when his family has been notified.

