Teen involved in Lake George drowning incident dies

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A teenager found unresponsive in the water close to Shepard’s Park Beach on July 4th has died.

Road and Marine patrols responded to reports of a missing swimmer and located 19-year-old Sebastian Garu in the water along the shoreline between the beach and Lower Amherst Street. Lifesaving efforts were performed and Grau was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital.

Police have confirmed Garu passed away on the morning of July 5th. This case remains under investigation and anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500

