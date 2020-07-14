Teen injured in Monday night Ontario Street shooting

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating after a 14-year-old sustained injuries to his leg following a shooting on Ontario Street.

Police were notified of the shooting victim by Albany Medical Center Hospital staff Monday night. They said the victim walked in to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 14-year-old told officers he was shot by an unknown suspect while walking on Ontario and Benson Streets.

His injuries were non-life threatening.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.

