Teen hospitalized with gunshot wound in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Police Department, an 18-year-old man was hospitalized after a shots fired call in Albany. The man walked into Albany Med with a gunshot wound to the foot.

On Sunday, January 9, at 4 p.m., Albany Police Department received a call for shots fired at the Capital Woods Apartments, at 200 Lark Drive in Albany. Evidence was found at the scene.

Shortly after the shots fired call, an 18-year-old man walked into the ER at Albany Med with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The investigation is still ongoing.