Teen hospitalized with gunshot wound in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:
shots fired generic

shots fired generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Police Department, an 18-year-old man was hospitalized after a shots fired call in Albany. The man walked into Albany Med with a gunshot wound to the foot.

On Sunday, January 9, at 4 p.m., Albany Police Department received a call for shots fired at the Capital Woods Apartments, at 200 Lark Drive in Albany. Evidence was found at the scene.

Shortly after the shots fired call, an 18-year-old man walked into the ER at Albany Med with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10