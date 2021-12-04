Teen driver killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police in Alexandria Bay and Watertown are investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Deferno Road in the town of Clayton. Police say, Dakota Yandow, 19, of Clayton, lost control of his pickup truck.

According to police, the initial investigation determined at about 2: 37 a.m., Yandow was operating a 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck traveling eastbound on Grant Road. Police say he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Deferno Road.

Yandow was unable to maintain control of the vehicle when he exited the right shoulder of the roadway, and struck a tree. Troopers found Yandow trapped in the vehicle when he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say an 18-year-old passenger, of Sackets Harbor, was transported to River Hospital, where he was treated, and released. State Police are still investigating the incident.