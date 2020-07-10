Teen dies in fatal rollover crash in Rutland

PROCTOR, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police say a car with four people inside crashed and rolled over early Thursday morning, leaving one dead and three injured.

Kianna E. Peters, 18, of Pownal died on the scene. The police report indicates that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the driver of the 2000 Saab 9-3, 21-year-old Gage Capen of Pownal, swerved and lost control while southbound on West Street in Proctor.

The driver side of the car hit an eastern embankment, flipped multiple times, and stopped upside-down, in “a position of uncontrolled rest on the roof.”

At around 3:18 a.m., state troopers out of Rutland responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash with both entrapment—someone trapped in the car—and ejection—someone thrown from the car.

None of the passengers—Peters and Rutland residents Tatiana Goulette, 23, and Kassandra Boardman, 18—were wearing seatbelts. Both Goulette and Boardman were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Capen, Goulette, and Boardman all received treatment at Rutland Regional Medical Center for road rash and non-life-threatening head injuries.

The car was totaled.

