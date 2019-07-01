Teen charged with setting Queensbury home on fire

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy for starting a fire in Queensbury home on Sunday evening.

Fire crews from several departments responded to a fire at a home on Warren Street in the Town of Queensbury around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading past the top floor. All three people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape unharmed.

Investigators say the fire began in a cardboard box in an upstairs bedroom, before quickly spreading throughout the top floor.

Officers at the scene arrested a 15-year-old boy for starting the fire, charging him with 4th-degree arson, a class E felony. The suspect was released to an adult guardian pending a family court appearance.