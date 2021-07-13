Teen arrested for burglary in Plattsburgh

CLINTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 9, at around 4 a.m., State Police responded to a burglary at Bark’s Sunoco on Archie Bordeau Road in the town of Plattsburgh where someone broke in and stole a pack of cigarettes.

After, a State Trooper observed a vehicle crash on Abenaki Road and saw the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old juvenile who fit the description of the suspect in the security video at Bark’s Sunoco. The juvenile was also found with the pack of stolen cigarettes, and the car was found to be stolen from the City of Plattsburgh.

Charges:

Burglary 3rd degree.

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree.

He was arraigned by the Essex County Court and was released and ordered to reappear in Clinton County Court at a later date.

His name or face will not be revealed because he is a minor.