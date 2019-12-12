Teen arrested after police reportedly find him in possession of child porn

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenfield man has reportedly been arrested on child pornography charges.

State Police in Wilton along with the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and Homeland Security, arrested 19-year-old Hunter Burnette on Thursday.

Police have charged Burnette with Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (E felony) and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D felony).

Burnette has been accused of possessing and uploading pictures consistent with child sexual exploitation onto the internet. He was taken into custody by police after a search warrant was carried out at his home.

Police say Burnette was arraigned in the City of Saratoga Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in Greenfield Town Court next week.

Police say the investigation was a result of several cyber tips received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.