LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Police made two arrests on Tuesday in connection with the slaying of rapper PnB Rock. They were still searching for a third suspect as of Wednesday morning.

Freddie Lee Trone (LAPD)

A male under age 18 was arrested on suspicion of murder in Lawndale, California, and Shauntel Trone, 32, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder in Gardena, California. That’s according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are also searching for Freddie Lee Trone, whom authorities identified as the third suspect in PnB Rock’s September 12 killing. Although police released no further details, TMZ reported that Freddie Trone drove the getaway for his minor son, the alleged shooter. The Los Angeles Times reports that the shooter suspect is 17 years old.

Police said Freddie Trone should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911.

PnB Rock—real name Rakim Allen—was dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant when the shooter approached, demanding personal items, police said. After firing on Allen, the gunman took some of his property, ran out of the restaurant, and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Police initially believed that a social media post may have tipped the gunman to the rapper’s location. Rock was best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” and for making guest appearances on other artists’ songs such as YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” and Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper. His latest song, “Luv Me Again,” was released on September 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.