Tee Grizzley to perform at NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that Detroit-born rapper Tee Grizzley will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21 on the Chevy Park stage.
Grizzley, known for songs such as “First Day Out” and “From The D to the A,” will perform on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.
“Tee Grizzley tells compelling stories in his songs. This will be a great show for fans of hip hop and rap and we’re happy to welcome him to the Fair,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.
Tee Grizzley joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|Simplelife
|LOCASH
|August 21
|Tee Grizzley
|98 Degrees
|Hard Promises: The Music of Tom Petty
|RATT
|August 22
|The Barndogs
|Brothers Osborne
|iGNiTE
|All That Remains
|August 23
|Isreal Hagan & Stroke
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|The Jess Novak Band
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Dangerous Type
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Bad Mama’s Blues Band
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Scorey
|Melissa Etheridge
|Tionesta
|CNCO
|August 28
|Waydown Wailers
|The Beach Boys
|Stephen Phillips
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm)
|Harmonic Dirt
|Dropkick Murphys (8pm)
|August 30
|Alex Miller
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Cory Marks
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sydney Irving & The Mojo
|Nelly
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Brownskin Band
|Third Eye Blind
|BeatleCUSE
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|Dark Hollow
|AJR
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|Syracuse JAMS FunkFest
|Stone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|Sheff G &
Sleepy Hallow
|The Mavericks En Español
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)
|Cheap Trick (6pm)
|The Ripcords (noon)
|Resurrection (4pm)