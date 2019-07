Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — TEDXAlbany is looking for speakers for their annual event.

The event, sponsored by local public relations firm Overit, is scheduled for December 5.

The deadline to submit a proposal is September 1, but the final list of speakers will be determined on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets are expected to go on sale this fall.

To apply to become a speaker, click here.

For more information on TEDX, click here.