Ted’s Fish Fry to close for three days as thanks to employees & managers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Ted’s Fish Fry the Capital Regions tradition for over 60 years will close its locations for three days next week, to give employees and managers a much-needed physical and mental health break.

Employees will be paid, despite not having to work says President S.K. Deeb is grateful that throughout the past year and a half was able to keep all of Ted’s locations open and has not had to let any employees go due to the pandemic.

“Our team members have been working extremely hard since the pandemic hit, and we are excited to give them a much-deserved break,” said Deeb.

In addition to the paid time off, Deed says the staff will be treated to a “Sunday Funday” on Oct. 10, which will feature food, drinks, and football at the newest bar located on Western Avenue.

“As we opened our seventh location, we had some difficulty hiring new employees, said Deeb. “We’ve been fortunate that our employees have been willing to move to other locations – sometimes on short notice to help another staff member who has been unable to work as scheduled”

The bar will serve beer and wine and is scheduled to open to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 25.