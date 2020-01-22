Tedra Cobb releases campaign ads targeting Stefanik drug cost vote

CANTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tedra Cobb, Democratic challenger for the NY-21 Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has released new campaign ads taking issue with Stefanik’s vote against a prescription drug cost bill which Congressional Budget Office estimates report would have led to savings of $456 billion.

The ads, “Wrong for Northern New York” and “Northern New York First,” call into contrast Stefanik’s no vote on that bill, the Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, and her history with corporate donors, stating that Stefanik has taken $200,000 from PACs in the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries.

“Despite the thousands struggling in this district to pay for their medications, Elise Stefanik again chose her donors and their profit margins over our struggling families,” said Cobb in a release on Wednesday morning. “I’m not taking a dime of corporate PAC money. My vote will never be for sale. I fought to lower the cost of prescription drugs as a county Legislator, and I’ll continue that fight in Congress.”

Cobb’s campaign made reference in a release to Stefanik’s no vote earlier this year on the Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act, as well as her yes vote on the American Health Care Act in 2017.

Stefanik’s campaign has not been silent on the Democratic challenger in recent weeks, either. Last week, Stefanik put out an official statement denouncing Cobb for her not responding to a question at a local event. Cobb was asked whether she was willing to call Iranian General Qassem Soleimani a terrorist, but moved on without acknowledging the question.

At a recent campaign stop in Johnstown, Stefanik highlighted her recently-reported campaign earnings, comparing the over $3.2 million she raised in the last quarter of 2019 to Cobb’s reported $2.05 million.