Tedisco calls for St. Clare’s pensioners to be included in Rescue Plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A failure of omission, that’s what New York State Senator Jim Tedisco said after the St. Clare’s pensioners were not included to receive funding from the federal government’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Tuesday, he’s calling on New York State’s congressional members to help the former St. Clare’s employees who lost their pensions.

After dedicating several years of their lives to helping people, 1,100 former St. Clare’s Hospital employees are needing help of their own. For over two years now, many have been financially struggling after their pensions were abruptly stopped.

“Losing our pension and then being hit with a pandemic is incredible,” explained Mary Hartshorne, Chairman of St. Clare’s Recovery Alliance. “And we really are suffering from this, and some people much more than others. With many of us being senior citizens, that makes it that much harder.”

Just recently, the federal government enacted the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Sen. Jim Tedisco said if there’s anyone who needs rescuing, it’s the St. Clare’s Pensioners. That’s why he wrote a letter to U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand as well as local Congressman Paul Tonko.

“I think they’ve got to go back and help us with an addendum, help us with an amendment to this. And do what they can with the powerful elements they have out there, to help them get through their golden years now, as they’re seniors — when they expected to have a pension system,” stated Tedisco.

The St. Clare’s pensioners would like to receive $54 million in total. Something that seems like a drop in the bucket, especially since $86 billion was set aside for teamsters and other pensions in the American Rescue Plan.

“When you see a number like $86 billion, it boggles the mind,” stated Hartshorne. “$54 million doesn’t seem like a lot, and I’m sure it is to many people; however, spread it over 1,100 people, it’s not a lot. It’s something just to get us by.”

Senator Tedisco is awaiting a response from the congressional members. NEWS10 ABC has also reached out to them, but have yet to hear back.