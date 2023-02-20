SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 7:30 p.m. on July 1, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley will kick off their show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Want a ticket? They go onsale on February 24 at 10 a.m.

An annual favorite at SPAC and throughout upstate New York, the Grammy Award-winning and bluesy Tedeschi Trucks Band is fronted by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, former slide guitarist for the Allman Brothers Band. Meanwhile, Ziggy Marley—son of legend Bob Marley and a multiple-Grammy winner in his own right—stands among the world’s top reggae artists.

There’s a presale for members of the Tedeschi Trucks Band Fan Club going live on February 21 at 10 a.m., plus an artist presale on February 22 at 10 a.m. The show is part of the band’s summer tour that started in Washington D.C. on February 16. It wraps up with two shows at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Colorado on July 27 weekend.