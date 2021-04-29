UVM researchers awarded for developing robot organisms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — The National Academy of Sciences—the country’s most prestigious science organization—is recognizing the work of two UVM professors.

They, along with two biologists from Tufts University, created what’s called a Xenobot, named after the cells they took from the African Clawed Frog, Xenopus laevis.

“Together, we created what are now known as computer-designed organisms,” said Doug Blackiston, senior scientist at Tufts University.

UVM’s Professor of Computer Sciences Josh Bongard says their “super computer” told them how to build these organisms cell by cell. “And low and behold, the physical Xenobot moved along the petri dish exactly the way the computer predicted,” he said.