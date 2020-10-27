UAlbany holding women in tech panel

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is holding a virtual panel discussion via Zoom on Tuesday at 4 p.m. titled “Women in Tech: You’re not alone, and you do belong here.”
Panelists from many different backgrounds will share their professional journeys and field questions from guests. Register online to take part.
The discussion is open to all local tech college students and professionals. Jennifer Goodall, Vice Dean of UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity (CEHC) will moderate.
CEHC partnered with New York Tech Loop to organize the panel, which includes recent grads and leaders in their tech fields.
