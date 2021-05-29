MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Despite Vermont being a northeastern state, with a colder climate and shorter days in the winter, the solar industry in the Green Mountain State is flourishing.

“People are kind of baffled when I talk to people in other states when I say we have a booming solar industry they’re like ‘what, how? You’re not Florida,'” said Jane Stromberg from Green Mountain Solar. “But we have something called net metering and battery backup that are really helpful when you don’t have a lot of sun in certain parts of the year or certain parts of the day.”

Stromberg explains that Vermonters can still power their homes more efficiently with solar, no matter the season. In addition to getting direct energy from panels, solar also allows you to store extra energy on a battery for a later day. “For whatever reason, during a power outage you can tap into that energy and be able to run your essentials, your phone charger your refrigerator, things you really need in those moments,” she said.

Stromberg adds that while this benefits the environment, it can also significantly reduce, if not offset, energy costs. Vermonters import 100% of the oil and gas they consume, so experts say the switch also provides economic value.