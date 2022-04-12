CanCode was created for people who have the aptitude to work in software but lack local options for training

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CanCode Communities has announced its first course to be offered over in the Berkshires in partnership with the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

CanCode Communties was founded in 2016 by Annemarie Lanesey to develop non-traditional talent within the software field.

The adult workforce class being offered by BerkshiresCanCode is a front-end development course that will help those who enroll gain hands-on experience with the key tools and language used industry wide.

“The courses are 12 weeks long and they’re in the evening, for people working during the day we make sure it’s easy and convenient for them to attend,” Lanesey says. She adds, “We’re teaching front-end web development, which is HTML, CSS and Javascript. Those are the building blocks of the web and websites.”

CanCode graduates have gone on to work for Accenture, Goldman Sachs, MVP Healthcare and more. Registration is now open for the inaugural Berkshires course, which will begin May 10th.