Tech Crunch Tuesday: Stocking Stuffers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “ta-da! Novelties” is a store chock full of games and other off-the-beaten-path items you won’t find in a big box toy aisle. Owner Michael Richman also carries a selection of simple, but useful do-dads to turn any one of us into a budding social media influencer.

Richman says of a small, desktop tripod, “The legs will also bend if you want to wrap it around a pole or something in your office space.”

The tripod will hold your phone and camera nice and steady for the perfect shot with some vintage, detachable lenses.

“Another really popular item is the clip lens set, which goes on your smart phone. It turns it into, like, those old fashioned 35mm lenses. You’ve got a wide angle, a fisheye, and a zoom,” Richman says.

And of course you’ve got to stay all charged up while trying to create the next viral hit. Let’s say you want to keep listening to your tunes while your phone charges, but haven’t yet upgraded to some wireless earbuds.

“This is the ‘Charge and Listen’ for Androids and IPhone. Basically, now that a lot of the phones only have the one charging port, you can put this in, charge on one side and do your headphones on the other,” said Richman.

And all of these items range from just $7 to $15. Super affordable and make great stocking stuffers. You can find “ta-da!” in both Stuyvesant Plaza and the Clifton Park Center Mall.