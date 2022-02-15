ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’re talking home automation with the king of the industry, Crestron. Crestron certified installers can turn your house into the Jetsons. If you ever wanted to walk in the door and “tell” your house what to do or simply tap an app on your phone, Crestron makes that happen.

I had a chance to speak with Crestron’s director of residential marketing, Michael Short, and he tells me one of the biggest trends right now is lighting. Specifically when it comes to health and wellness and how lights in your home can mimic the outdoors. Something that a lot folks could certainly benefit from while cooped up during the cold winter months.

“We’re working on ways to make artificial light react exactly the same and feel exactly the same as it would outside. That has tons of benefits to improving your health wellness in the home. It’s a huge topic for us,” Short said.

A word of caution, this stuff can get pretty pricey. But, if you’re looking to splurge and make some top-of-the-line, high tech improvements to your home, our friends at Hippo’s in Stuyvesant Plaza are certified Crestron installers.



