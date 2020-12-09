Space X to launch Starship prototype after first attempt fails

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—SpaceX will launch Starship SN8 prototype on Wednesday after first attempt failed.

SpaceX Starship SN8 flight test, scheduled for Tuesday morning, aborted after an engine fire at the facility in Boca Chica.

The company said it would stand down “for the day,” likely to reset for launch opportunities on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the SpaceX website, this was the first attempt at a high-altitude suborbital flight test from the Cameron County site.

The test’s objective is to show how the engines perform and the capabilities, according to the site.

SpaceX has previously completed two low altitude test with Starship SN5 and SN6.

With SN8, SpaceX is taking a step toward the development of transportation capable of carrying crew and cargo to Earth and orbit the moon and Mars, says the SpaceX website.