Solar jobs up nationwide and in most states, but down in Vermont

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Employment in the solar industry grew by 2.3% in 2019, according to the Solar Foundation.

Released Tuesday, the foundation’s annual report says solar trades saw an increase of over 5,600 jobs last year, with a full-time labor force numbering nearly 250,000. This bucks the trending downward turn seen in 2017 and 2018, after an all-time high for U.S. solar jobs in 2016.

Solar jobs went up in 31 states last year. New York added over a thousand workers, growing by 10.4%. The Empire State ranks fourth in the nation for new solar jobs in 2019, and third overall for total solar jobs.

Solar jobs were up 1.9% in Massachusetts and 16% in New Hampshire. The general rise reflects the expansion of the renewable fuel industry, spurred by cheaper solar technology that’s becoming even more popular with people, companies, and utilities providers.

Vermont, on the other hand, did not see an uptick in the solar sector. The Green Mountain State’s number of solar jobs continued decreasing, a 33% decline over three years. Although it ranked first for per capita jobs during the 2016 peak, Vermont has fallen two spots to third per capita.

The Vermont Public Service Department says close to 90% of clean energy businesses in the state have below 24 employees, so these job losses represent a massive dent in the economies of Vermont communities.

The Vermont Solar Pathways study indicated that Vermont could net $8 billion in benefits if it reaches 20% of electricity generation from solar.

In the past five years, solar employment grew 44%, outpacing growth in the rest of the economy at a rate five times as fast. U.S. solar jobs increased 167% from an original total of about 93,000 workers in 2010, when the first Solar Jobs Census came out.

The Solar Foundation report counts 249,983 full-time solar workers in the country, plus 94,549 part-timers. In total, the solar workforce numbers 344,532 in the U.S. in 2019.