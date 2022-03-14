TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Tech Valley Regional 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition is returning to an in-person event, where hundreds of high school students will compete for a slot in the FIRST World Championship and more than $80 million in scholarships. “Rapid React” is part of the 2022 FIRST season, FIRST FORWARD, which challenges students to think about overcoming transportation challenges and re-imagining the future.

In “Rapid React”, teams re-imagine the future of safe and high-speed transport, loading cargo, and propelling the evolution of transportation forward. Robots begin on their respective tarmacs and are preloaded with cargo, and once cleared for takeoff can deliver their payloads and collect additional cargo for delivery. Robots can receive assistance at the terminal from human players and can earn points for reaching various hanger rungs before the match is over.

The three-day New York Tech Valley FIRST robotics competition is scheduled for March 14 through March 16 at the MVP Arena. Teams of students, working with teachers and volunteer mentors, with limited time and resources, must conceptualize, design, build, program, modify, and test a robot to participate in the competition.

“While FIRST® has continued its mission to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators even during the pandemic by engaging them in sophisticated and exciting remote challenges, we are happy to be back to in-person events,” said Janice Martino, FIRST® Regional Director. “There is nothing quite like spending time with these exceptional students to inspire us all and remind us that our future is in good hands!”

Competitors come from the Capital Region, New York State, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Wisconsin, Turkey, and Brazil. Lead co-sponsors for the event include ASML, GE, GlobalFoundries, KLA, National Grid, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Competition schedule for March 14-16: