Project Lifesaver helps locate at-risk individuals

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Project Lifesaver has been around for over 20 years. It’s an international program that works with local law enforcement to help locate at-risk individuals who get lost through a bracelet with a tracking device.

“It’s a little bit bigger than a wristwatch and it’s the easiest way to explain it. And we’ve got different colors, different styles for kids or people that maybe just don’t want the grey watch,” said Deputy Curtis Morgan with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement can trace the radio frequency inside the band through a satellite device. They’re waterproof and the battery lasts 30 to 60 days.