Officials hold 4-day virtual forum on low-income energy options

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York State Department of Public Service are hosting a four-day virtual event—the Low-Income Forum on Energy—on affordability, access, and clean energy in the state.

The event started at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and runs through 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30. It’s free, but the organizers require participants to register online in advance. You must create a new account to register.

Each day includes focused presentations, panel discussions, and question and answer sessions. Issues include a green economy, investments in energy efficiency, workforce initiatives, transportation, and energy equity. Scheduled speakers at the include:

Amanda Lefton, New York State’s First Assistant Secretary for Energy and Environment

Doreen M. Harris, Acting President and CEO of NYSERDA

John Rhodes, Chair, New York State Public Service Commission

New York passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019, which mandates directing 35% to 40% of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities.

