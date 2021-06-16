M&T Bank announces new app to help people with mental disabilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – M&T Bank announced it will be the first U.S. bank to collaborate with Magnusmode, a free app dedicated to making the world more accessible for people with mental disabilities. They plan on doing this by providing visual cues and step-by-step instructions to help people through their banking experience.

M&T Bank’s free digital “Card Decks” are designed to help people who are mentally disabled. M&T Bank is offering a “life skills library,” which helps users do daily tasks like using the ATM and making a purchase with a debit card.

“Launching M&T Bank’s MagnusCards will help us create a more inclusive, welcoming bank and expand our capabilities to meet the unique needs of our diverse community of customers,” said Sonny Sonnenstein, Chief Information Officer for Consumer, Business and Digital Banking at M&T Bank. “We are excited to work with Magnusmode – not only because they’re an inspiring local startup, but also because their product is incredibly intuitive and well-designed to support our customers.”

The banking app can also be used for public transportation, healthcare, shopping, school, and other places and activities. The app’s users include people with autism, Down syndrome, acquired brain injury, dementia, ADHD, and other cognitive disabilities.