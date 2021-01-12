ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the second part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State address, school administrators are responding to proposals regarding increased internet access.
The School Administrators Association of New York (SAANY) is applauding Governor Cuomo’s proposal for access to broadband internet for all New Yorkers. The group said they are “pleased to hear” that the governor prioritized broadband internet access for 2021.
SAANYS Executive Director Kevin Casey commented on Cuomo’s proposal, which would have lasting effects on young students in kindergarten through 12th grade. “The governor’s Internet access proposal is laudable and needed,” he said. “We have heard too many stories of students having to travel to parking lots and commercial properties just to be able to attend school that day. The plan to make high-speed service affordable for low-income households will benefit students today and into the future, as virtual learning increasingly becomes part of the educational paradigm.”
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- St. Mary’s Healthcare & Montgomery County waiting for more vaccines
- Internet access proposal ‘laudable and needed,’ per School Administrators Association
- Digital Exclusive: What is red light therapy?
- FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
- State Senate passes ‘Environmental Bill of Rights’