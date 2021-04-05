Inspiration4: Final crew members for all-civilian flight to space announced

(NEXSTAR) — An entrepreneur, a billionaire, a cancer survivor and an Air Force veteran have been selected as the crew members for Inspiration4’s all-civilian flight to space — the first of its kind to ever be embarked upon.

Jared Isaacman, a billionaire businessman and accomplished jet pilot, will serve as the flight’s commander.

After the crew members receive commercial flight training, the mission will leave Earth from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A and travel “across a low earth orbit on a multi-day journey.”

The launch date is targeted for no earlier than Sept. 15.