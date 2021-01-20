How to keep your car running smoothly during harsh winter months

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the temperatures continue to drop, winter can take a real toll on your vehicle from the outside to the inside. From low tire pressure to road salt damage, winter can throw many curve balls to our modes of transportation. NEWS10’s sister station spoke with a local mechanic who shared some tips on how to prevent long term damage.

“You want to make sure that your battery is working well. And you can just do that by getting it tested at any repair shop. Make sure your wiper blades, you’re going to have snow and ice, so make sure they are well. And also check your tire pressure,” says Express Lube owner Thomas Metarko.

Another thing to remember is yourself! When traveling be prepared with extra clothes and blankets just in case an issue was to arise.