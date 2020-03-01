Google to invest $10B in U.S. workspaces

(CNN) — Google says it’s investing over $10 billion in offices and data centers across the country in 2020.
The company says it will focus on New York, Massachusetts, and nine other states: Colorado, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and California.
One of the big four technology companies, Google says the investment will create thousands of jobs. Those roles will be both at Google, as well as at companies in the local communities that will see investment.
