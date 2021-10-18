Deadlines to get vaccinated by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — People who want to be fully vaccinated against COVID by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, or Christmas are running out of time. It’s already too late to be considered fully vaccinated by Halloween.

It requires planning to be fully vaccinated against COVID in time for a particular event. Two of the three vaccines available in the U.S. require two doses spread weeks apart and a waiting period once the shots have been administered.

The COVID vaccines in the U.S. have different dosage timelines. But regardless of which one you take, a person is not considered fully vaccinated until 14 days beyond their final dose. Here’s how long it takes from a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to full vaccination:

Moderna : Six weeks (two doses 28 days apart)

: Six weeks (two doses 28 days apart) Pfizer : Five weeks (two doses 21 days apart)

: Five weeks (two doses 21 days apart) Johnson & Johnson: Two weeks (requires a single dose)

To be considered fully vaccinated against COVID in time for holidays, you must get the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson by the dates listed below:

Thanksgiving (November 25)

October 14: Moderna

Moderna October 21: Pfizer

Pfizer November 11: Johnson & Johnson

Hanukkah (starts November 28)

October 17: Moderna

Moderna October 24: Pfizer

Pfizer November 14: Johnson & Johnson

Christmas (December 25)