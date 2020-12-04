Cyberattack issues caused delay in test reporting at UVM Medical Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest hospital was delayed in reporting about 50 coronavirus test results to the state because of a tech outage from a cyberattack in late October and its work to restore the system, the hospital’s president said Thursday.

The results were from testing done on November 22 to 29 and were sent to the Health Department on Monday, Dr. Stephen Leffler, president of the University of Vermont Medical Center, said during a news briefing.

The Health Department contacted the hospital after not receiving positive results for several days, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said.

The tests were ordered by a medical provider, and everyone should have been notified by their provider, Smith said. The Health Department is now contacting the people who tested positive for contract tracing, officials said.

“We’re extremely sorry for this error and any impact that it had on any of our patients or our community,” Leffler said.

The hospital will be using a fax system to report the results until the information technology problems are fixed, he said.

Sixteen of those cases were included in Vermont’s daily virus case numbers on Thursday, and more are anticipated on Friday.