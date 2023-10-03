SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A cybersecurity symposium was held at Rivers Casino on Tuesday. The theme of this year’s event was to discuss trending cyber threats that companies and individuals face.

Some of the threats include AI driven voice hacking. Officials said cybersecurity is important because it is something that some businesses do not pay attention to. They also want to ensure businesses know what resources are available to them so they do not wait until it is too late.

“It is really hard to get executives and business owners to actually understand that this is something they have to work on every day,” LogicalNet CEO Mike Omara said. “Hackers work every single day, and we have to be on defense and make sure we have the right tools available to protect our customers networks.”

Tuesday’s event was the second annual Capital Region Cybersecurity Symposium.