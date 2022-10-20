ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of local students had the chance to learn about some sustainable energy solutions being developed in New York state. Custom Electronics is an Oneonta-based company that builds energy storage systems.

On Thursday, the company visited the BOCES Building Trades program and highlighted the work the company is doing on a project to create batteries that store clean energy. Students said it was a valuable learning experience.

“It helps me to better understand and kind of look forward to the changes that are going to be coming, because these are definitely going to be applied in the industry that I’m looking forward to going into,” student Caleb Johnston said.

The batteries are currently available for military and defense systems but are expected to be available to the general public soon.