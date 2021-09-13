Average gas price rises 2 cents to $3.25 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon. In Albany, gas prices reportedly fell 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.23 per gallon on Monday.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Local prices are 8.2 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 93.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Albany is priced $2.98 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.39. Statewide, the lowest price is $2.93 per gallon, with the highest at $3.69.

“Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Even so, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the nationwide increase resumes the climb in gas prices over the past 10 months. Average prices slipped by 2 cents over a two-week break in relentless growth.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon. According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since August 27.