ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany High School Robotics team is gearing up for a regional competition in Rochester later in the month. The team is comprised of 40 students who have spent the past two months designing and building their robot.

On Tuesday, an operations manager with National Grid volunteered with the team and helped them get ready for the competition. After the competition in Rochester, the team will take part in a competition at MVP Arena on March 31.