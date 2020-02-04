Tech Savvy with Alex Dantz: Firewall Protection

(NEWS10) – We’re diving straight into one of the most asked questions when dealing with computers: how do you stay safe on the internet? With the dangers of so many different viruses and malware that could infect your computer from seemingly anywhere, and the threat of people stealing your personal information and using it in the wrong ways can cause anyone to ask how they should protect themselves.

On most computers, you have a basic firewall system, that tries its very best to keep all the bad stuff out; viruses, malware, hackers, you name it. The firewall is there to protect the most important part of the computer at that moment, which is both itself and in correlation, the person using it.

For that reason, number one on the list of keeping yourself safe on the internet is making sure you have active, strong, defensive firewall and antivirus software installed on the devices you use to access the Internet.

There are a lot of different options out there, both free and paid, for software that accomplishes these goals.

Many of those free antivirus software may be good enough for users who are already adapted to the Internet and understand the dangers of it, but for someone just coming in who doesn’t understand the finer details, you’re going to want to stick to the paid antivirus software that takes care of the heavy lifting for you.

Some examples of well-known and proven paid antivirus software include Symantec and Kaspersky. However, doing your own research to find out which antivirus will work best for you. This list of usable software can be sorted in a lot of different ways, but the focus should be on finding the one generally with the most features and the most real-time protection.

If you browse the internet a lot in many different places, one that specifically focuses on internet security more than scanning might be better for you. If you download a lot of files from the same place, one that scans in real-time might be better than one that just has a firewall and doesn’t scan for threats in files. If you work from home and need to be as secure as possible, finding one that does as much protection as possible is obviously going to be your best bet.

This list is even useful for power users that are just looking for the best options for their home computers and know what they’re doing on the internet. If you play a lot of video games, you’re going to want an option that gives you real-time protection against the people that you’re playing against to reduce the risk of potential hostile attacks.

If you’re super careful about everything you download and browse to, but you still want just the extra layer of protection, maybe a trusted free antivirus would work fine for you. Doing your own research in this scenario is the best way to figure out which software is going to be the best option.

There are many types of different other software other than antivirus programs that could also increase your safety on the internet as well, like anti-SpyBot software, malware protection, etc.

Check back in next time to Tech Savvy for more tech-related questions answered.