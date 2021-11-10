Tech Crunch Tuesday: Online shopping safety

How to keep your personal information protected from scammers and hackers

The holiday shopping crunch is here. And let’s face it; the number of us jumping online for those gifts has jumped exponentially since the pandemic. The need for all of us to practice proper online safety is greater than ever.

So, for this week’s Tech Crunch, I spoke to Valecia Stocchetti, from the Center for Internet Security, to learn how to keep our personal information safe from hackers and scammers.

According to Stocchetti, one of the biggest mistakes people make is using an unsecured Wi-Fi network.

“One of the biggest is using public Wi-Fi. If you’re at the coffee shop and you see a deal come by, you really want it and you don’t want to wait, and you’re not connected to something secure like your own personal data or something like a virtual private network, a VPN, then you’re really opening yourself up to an attack of your personal information,” Stocchetti said.

It’s also important to take note of the address bar in your browser while shopping on any site. Every internet address begins with the letters, “HTTP.” But if you plan on entering your credit card information, you’ll want to make sure that it reads, “HTTPS.”

Stocchetti says, “The ‘S’ stands for secure. Secure means that it’s an encrypted connection, so that your information isn’t going through for the world to see.”

If you’re scrolling through your social media and an ad pops-up that sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“When you see something that maybe you saw on amazon for $300 and now it’s $100 on your social media ads I would say, definitely take note of that, it’s probably not legitimate,” said Stocchetti.

Do we really need a separate password for every website that we use?

Stocchetti says, “Yes. Absolutely! Don’t reuse passwords across your applications. If an attacker gets one password and you are reusing it, then they have all of them.”

Stocchetti also recommends multi-factor authentication along with that unique password for each site. And never store your credit card information for faster checkout the next time. A lot of sites will do that automatically, so you really have to pay attention and click it “off” when making your payment.