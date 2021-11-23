Tech Crunch Tuesday: Home entertainment upgrades

If you’ve got some money to burn and are looking to step up your home entertainment game, look no further then Hippos in Stuyvesant Plaza.

TV’s have come a long way over the years. And if you’ve got the wall space, and the budget, check out the new 100 inch Bravia from Sony.

“This is the newest, latest and greatest from Sony. It’s their 100 inch model. It’s pretty impressive as you can tell. It’s very bright and you really get immersed into what you’re watching,” says Hippos VP Philip Hazapis.

You can’t upgrade your TV to something like that and not upgrade your audio too, right?

Hazapis says, “There are really two avenues. If you’re going to do surround sound, wired is still the best. It’s the most efficient. It’s the best performing. Streaming, on the music side, even around the store, we stream on almost every unit.”

And if you really want to go all out, Hippo’s specializes in home automation. Ever wanted to control everything from your lighting, to your window coverings, and your appliances from the palm of your hand? They can make that happen.

“The possibilities are endless. We work with a company called Crestron. Starting in their modules you can even control pools and temperatures, you name it. Jacuzzis, garage doors,” Hazapis says.







