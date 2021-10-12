Tech Crunch Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The “Internet of Things” is here. Meaning, virtually every electronic device in our lives is connected to the web.

So how can businesses, large and small, protect themselves from a cyber-attack like ransomware?

I recently had a chat with Benjamin Yankson. Yankson is an assistant professor at UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. He advises companies to build cybersecurity into their organizational culture.

“A majority of these attacks happen as a result of some users not being very educated on the possibility of a phishing attack. So, user education and training should be a part of the organization’s culture,” Yankson said.

Yankson went on to say that businesses must also have the proper back-up systems in place and make sure their security software is up to date.