Tech Bytes: DNA testing decline, Apple vs Swiss, & Space X bookings

(ABC) — Signs are pointing to a decline in the consumer genetic testing market. Major companies such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe have recently laid off a number of workers due to reported signs of a slow down in the market.

Major tech company Apple, now reportedly sells more of its watches than the entire Swiss watch industry.

Additionally, the well known company, Space X, will now let you book a rocket launch online starting at $1 million.

