SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 400 folks participated in the 19th Annual Team Billy Ride and Walk for Research event in Saratoga Springs. News10 is a proud sponsor of the event, and organizers were able to raise $106,000 for the National Brain Tumor Society.

In 2001, Billy Grey passed away from one of the deadliest forms of a brain tumor, glioblastoma, at just 13-years-old. After his passing, Billy’s parents Cherie and Ken Grey, decided to create the event to help spread awareness of brain tumors and to help raise funds for the national brain tumor society to help find better treatments and hopefully even a cure.

Lauren Gainor, Senior Director of Community Events for the National Brain Tumor Society. Says that she is amazed at how much the community continues to support the cause.

“Ken and Cherie Grey have hosted this community event in support of the National Brain Tumor Society. And they have created such a meaningful impact,” she said.

Maria Potvin brought her family to walk in honor of her father, who also loved fireworks.

“I’ve been attending since 2016,” she said. “We’re so grateful that Team Billy does this event. We are running in memory or walking in memory of my dad, who passed away from Leoplasoma in 2015.”

Every year the family has been working to help save the lives of others and has so far raised over $2.8 million in grants since 2000. The three-mile event included over 400 walkers and riders of all ages.

Mayor Ron Kim says the event is important to remember and honor Billy and to help support an important cause.

“You know, [the event] remembers a nice boy who basically died way before his time,” Mayor Kim said. “But his parents have carried on his memory with this great walk and ride.

And New10’s Christina Arangio has been involved in the event for over a decade with her family. And was there to encourage everyone to keep riding and walking until there was a cure.

Something that Ken Grey also hopes to see…

“It’s been a long journey, but people are here today, which is great, and that’s really what it’s all about,” he said.

The event has raised over $106,000, and the National Brain Tumor Society says that although research has been improving when it comes to getting a diagnosis, there is still a need for better treatments.

“But that’s one of our missions and how the funds today are really going to help serve the community today, tomorrow, or for the future as well,” Gainor said.