(NEWS10) – The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) President, Andy Pallotta, is calling for Governor Cuomo’s resignation following the Attorney General’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations.
“The attorney general has detailed conduct that is repugnant and indefensible in any workplace and especially in the state’s highest elected office. Equally troubling was the governor’s response to the report. Sadly, both show he is unfit to serve in office.”
LATEST STORIES
- Teacher’s Union President calls for Cuomo’s resignation
- See it: Cuomo defends kissing people, shows photo montage after sexual harassment probe
- New York State Police Investigators Association responds to AG report
- Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt responds to AG’s report on Gov. Cuomo investigation
- Cuomo sexual harassment report response: ‘I never touched anyone inappropriately’