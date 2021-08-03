Teacher’s Union President calls for Cuomo’s resignation

Posted:

(NEWS10) – The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) President, Andy Pallotta, is calling for Governor Cuomo’s resignation following the Attorney General’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

“The attorney general has detailed conduct that is repugnant and indefensible in any workplace and especially in the state’s highest elected office. Equally troubling was the governor’s response to the report. Sadly, both show he is unfit to serve in office.”

