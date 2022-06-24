CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-Today was the last day of the school year for many Capital Region students as well as their teachers and News10’s Anya Tucker shared a few final memories of the 2021-2022 school year.

The end of the school year can be bitter-sweet, but also full of excitement and celebration. In the South Colonie Central School District they wrapped up another successful year with snow cones. In Capital Region high school’s there were graduations, while at the elementary level kids were “Moving Up” from Kindergarten and 5th graders are looking forward to moving on to middle school.

It is also a time to honor the many dedicated teachers and support staff who make school a fun place to learn, especially through a pandemic. People like Catherine Pickett, a teacher at Pine Bush Elementary School in Guilderland who is retiring after several decades with the school.

News10’s Anya Tucker asked Pickett how much she would miss her students. Pickett answered, “Very, very much. Nothing better than sitting reading a story or just watching them sing, right now in the auditorium. It’s just a joyful job.”

Pine Bush Principal Chris Sanita added, “It’s going to be pretty sad on Monday when this place is going to be pretty empty and none of these cars are going to be here, and everyone is going to be enjoying summer vacation.”

News10 wants to offer a huge “Thank You” to all the educators, school psychologists, social workers and support staff in our schools. We appreciate you and hope you enjoy your much deserved summer break!

